Side roads remain snow covered Friday morning

The Rev. Jim Sichko went on his third annual holiday season giving spree, giving thousands of dollars out to Richmond Road Starbucks employees as well as in-need representatives from the Muslim, Hispanic and LGBTQ communities.
The Lexington Tuba Christmas performance filled The Square with popular Christmas songs on Saturday afternoon. The group of Kentucky musicians, ranging in ages and distance-traveled, practiced for an hour before the performance.
The front entrance of Harvey's Bar at West Main and South Upper streets was damaged when it was struck by a pickup truck involved in a wreck in the intersection. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, and no one in the bar was hurt. Lexington firefighters shored up the entrance until a structural engineer could arrive for a structural assessment.