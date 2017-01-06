Lexington doctor gives up license after allegation of improper prescribing

A Lexington doctor has surrendered his license after being accused of improperly prescribing pain drugs.
The agreement between Dr. Gregory E. Mick and the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure was filed Friday.
Mick, an osteopath who practiced pain management, notified the board in November that he was being referred to a doctor who specialized in treating dementia, according to a copy of the order.
Mick said he wanted to give up his license in order to focus on his health, the order said.
The board first investigated Mick in 2013 over concerns about improper prescribing.
Mick took additional training after the board voted to restrict his license, and was allowed to resume prescribing in March 2015.
However, the board opened a new investigation after a pharmacist complained about Mick in July, according to Friday’s order.
A consultant said a review of records on some of Mick’s patients raised a number of concerns, including lack of documentation that he had performed adequate physical examinations and that he had prescribed doses of painkillers at levels higher than called for in guidelines.
The consultant said Mick’s practice pattern was “outdated and harmful to patients,” according to the board’s order.
Mick was licensed to practice in Kentucky in 1997.
