Fayette County

January 8, 2017 5:19 PM

Week ahead: Spring semester starts at UK, ‘The League’ star at Comedy Off Broadway and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

Wednesday

Spring semester gets underway at UK

Students are back for the first day of classes of the spring semester.

 

Thursday

‘Stop Kiss’ performace

Relationships are tested and explored, after a first kiss is followed by a shocking attack, in this production by Studio Players. Running through Jan. 29, shows are 8 p.m. opening night, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays, at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 West Bell Court. ($21, $11 students; Studioplayers.org)

 

TGIFriday

Catch a laugh, perhaps talk fantasy football

Steve Rannazzisi, known for his role on the FXX TV show, “The League,” visits Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green, through Sunday. ($20-$25. Comedyoffbroadway.com)

 

Saturday

René Marie and Experiment in Truth

The Grammy Award-nominated jazz vocalist performs at 8 p.m. at the Norton Center for the Arts in Danville. Tickets are $38 and $49. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com.

 

Sunday

Make good use of that used tree

Today is the last day to drop off your Christmas tree at Jacobson Park and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will use it to improve fish habitats throughout the state. These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish. (fw.ky.gov)

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In icy weather, walk like a penguin

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos