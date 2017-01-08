Week ahead: Spring semester starts at UK, ‘The League’ star at Comedy Off Broadway and more

Wednesday
Spring semester gets underway at UK
Students are back for the first day of classes of the spring semester.
Thursday
‘Stop Kiss’ performace
Relationships are tested and explored, after a first kiss is followed by a shocking attack, in this production by Studio Players. Running through Jan. 29, shows are 8 p.m. opening night, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays, at the Carriage House Theatre, 154 West Bell Court. ($21, $11 students; Studioplayers.org)
TGIFriday
Catch a laugh, perhaps talk fantasy football
Steve Rannazzisi, known for his role on the FXX TV show, “The League,” visits Comedy Off Broadway, The Mall at Lexington Green, through Sunday. ($20-$25. Comedyoffbroadway.com)
Saturday
René Marie and Experiment in Truth
The Grammy Award-nominated jazz vocalist performs at 8 p.m. at the Norton Center for the Arts in Danville. Tickets are $38 and $49. 859-236-4692. Nortoncenter.com.
Sunday
Make good use of that used tree
Today is the last day to drop off your Christmas tree at Jacobson Park and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife will use it to improve fish habitats throughout the state. These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish. (fw.ky.gov)
