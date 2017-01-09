Power outage impacts several University of Kentucky buildings

A problem at an electrical substation caused 10 University of Kentucky campus buildings to lose power Monday morning.
Crews were working Monday to switch the affected buildings to another substation to restore power until the problem is fixed, according to the university.
The university announced that classes beginning before 11 a.m. in the College of Law Building were canceled and employees in the building were asked not to arrive at work before 10 a.m.
The outage affected several other campus buildings including:
- Slone Research Building
- Civil Engineering Building
- Mineral Industries Building
- Terrell Civil Engineering Building
- Research 1
- ASTeCC Building
- McVey Hall
- Erikson Hall
- Scovell Hall
