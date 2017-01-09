Boots in the Bluegrass event is Jan. 20 to benefit veterans and military families in crisis

USA Cares, a national nonprofit organization that assists military families in crisis, has been chosen as the beneficiary of the fourth annual Boots in the Bluegrass event, which will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena.
The event will feature live music by the Jordan English Band, inspirational speakers from the military, catered food from Double H BBQ, a cash bar, games, live auctions and local veterans.
Emceed by Marty Preston, of Benchmark Mortgage, and Heather French Henry, deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Boots in the Bluegrass will also feature live auction items, including a combat boot signed by Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, a guitar signed by country music singer Dierks Bentley, firearms including a USA Cares edition AR-15 rifle by DoubleStar, and a scooter/wheelchair provided by Pride Mobility.
In addition to funds raised for charity partners, three mortgage-free home grants have been given to military families.
Admission is free for all veterans with a valid ID. Veterans should register online through Tuesday to reserve tickets. General admission tickets are $50 and are available before and at the event. To purchase tickets online or to reserve free tickets, go to Bootsinthebluegrass.com.
Comments