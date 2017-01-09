Lexington Directions awards grants to local nonprofits

Lexington Directions, an educational and philanthropic forum, will award financial grants at its annual meeting Jan. 18 to the Mary Todd Lincoln House and FoodChain.
According to President Sue Weant, “Lexington Directions has a long history of supporting projects which improve life in our community. We are pleased to recognize these two organizations for their outstanding efforts.“
Lexington Directions is comprised of Lexington civic leaders and residents who work with public agencies, other service organizations or independently to study ongoing and new civic efforts in the Lexington area.
Comments