Flu-related deaths prompt push for flu shots

Two recent flu-related deaths have the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department encouraging residents to get a seasonal flu shot. Fayette County has had 13 confirmed cases of the flu, with the peak season still on the way.
“Flu season typically peaks in late January/early February, and it’s not uncommon to see the flu circulating in Central Kentucky in March,” said Kevin Hall, department spokesman. “A flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your entire family from the flu.”
The seasonal flu shot is recommended for ages 6 months and older, and is especially recommended for children younger than 5, particularly younger than 2 years old; adults 50 years and older; pregnant women; residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; people with underlying medical issues, such as asthma, neurological disorders, chronic lung disease, heart disease and diabetes.
Flu shots are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. No appointment is necessary, and the cost is $30.
