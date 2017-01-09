Wallace named by Dance Magazine as one of top 25 to watch

Lexington native Elizabeth Wallace, 24, has been named by Dance Magazine as one of 2017’s top 25 to watch. The 5-foot 9-inch dancer is a corps member in the Pennsylvania Ballet.
Wallace finished her training at the School of American Ballet and danced as an apprentice with New York City Ballet before joining Pennsylvania Ballet in 2012.
Wallace has performed leading roles in Christopher Wheeldon’s “Liturgy,” Wayne McGregor’s “Chroma,” Choleric in Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments” and Queen of the Dryads in “Don Quixote.”
Comments