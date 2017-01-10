Fayette County

January 10, 2017 10:05 PM

Two badly hurt in fiery head-on crash on Paris Pike

By Karla Ward

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash that shut down inbound Paris Pike Tuesday night.

Lexington police Lt. Jackie Newman said the collision occurred because of a vehicle traveling outbound in the inbound lanes. She said the driver of the outbound vehicle was from out of town; neither drugs nor alcohol was thought to be a factor.

Newman said each vehicle had just one occupant, and both were taken to the hospital. Both were in stable condition later Tuesday night.

The collision involved a pickup truck and another vehicle that appeared to be an SUV. Both vehicles were badly burned.

The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. near Muir Station Road.

Fayette County

