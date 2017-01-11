New Shriners Hospitals for Children to open in 2017

Construction continues on the new Shriners Hospitals for Children across from the UK Healthcare Albert Chandelr Hospital at the corner of Conn Terrace and South Limestone. The existing Shriners hospital on Richmond Rd. will be vacated when the five-story hospital, which will include an ambulatory surgery center, opens later this year. University of Kentucky pediatric orthopedic surgeons, who have been contracted as the medical staff for the Shriners Hospital since the 1970s, will have clinics and offices in the new building. Shriners is leasing the top two floors of the new building to Kentucky Medical Services Foundation for UK Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences faculty offices and eye clinic.
