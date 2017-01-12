Three-car collision outside Herald-Leader closes part of Midland Avenue

A three-car wreck Thursday afternoon outside the Herald-Leader building on Midland Avenue has closed the eastbound lane.
The accident happened at about 12:50 p.m. and involved a GMC Terrain, Nissan Pathfinder and a four-door Toyota. Debris from all three cars, which included a wheel, was scattered across the eastbound lane of Midland.
The GMC crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the Herald-Leader.
Three car wreck outside @heraldleader, involving a GMC Terrain, Nissan Pathfinder and a Toyota sedan pic.twitter.com/1IWaIdjpNt— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) January 12, 2017
@LexKYFire using extrication equipment to free trapped victim at 3-car wreck on Midland by @heraldleader. pic.twitter.com/tblMyczCLS— Charles Bertram (@cbertramHL) January 12, 2017
The driver of the GMC was removed from the SUV by Lexington firefighters. The extent of his injuries was unknown.
Looks like driver of GMC being removed by paramedics; result of three car wreck on Midland outside @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/dNq0HDFwD9— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) January 12, 2017
