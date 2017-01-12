Fayette County

January 12, 2017 1:38 PM

Three-car collision outside Herald-Leader closes part of Midland Avenue

By Fernando Alfonso III

falfonso@herald-leader.com

A three-car wreck Thursday afternoon outside the Herald-Leader building on Midland Avenue has closed the eastbound lane.

The accident happened at about 12:50 p.m. and involved a GMC Terrain, Nissan Pathfinder and a four-door Toyota. Debris from all three cars, which included a wheel, was scattered across the eastbound lane of Midland.

The GMC crashed into a tree in the parking lot of the Herald-Leader.

The driver of the GMC was removed from the SUV by Lexington firefighters. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In icy weather, walk like a penguin

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos