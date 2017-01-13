What’s closed on the MLK Day holiday?

Here is how Lexington services are affected by the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday:
Government: City and state offices closed Monday.
Trash collection: Residents who normally receive Monday pick-up will be serviced Wednesday, after the holiday.
Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling) normally serviced by the city on Monday will have their units picked up on Tuesday. Businesses with dumpsters normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their units picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday pick-ups will be made as usual.
The Recycling Center, Electronics Recycling Center and Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, will be closed Monday.
For more information on holiday waste disposal, contact LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255.
Libraries: Closed Monday.
Lextran: From 9:40 to 11 a.m. some detours will be in effect in observance of holiday events downtown. The list of detours is available at Lextran.com.
Mail: No delivery Monday.
Courts: Circuit and district courts closed Monday.
Herald-Leader business offices: Closed Monday.
Comments