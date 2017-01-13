Construction worker dies after accident on UK campus

A construction worker died Friday after an accident at the site of the new Student Center at the University of Kentucky.
Michael Perschitti, 47, was employed by Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal of Lexington, according to the university.
Perschitti, fell from the roof of the building, died of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
He was taken from the construction site by ambulance to a local hospital.
Work on the construction project was suspended for the rest of the day Friday after the accident, which occurred just after 11 a.m., according to the university. UK police are investigating.
