2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events

Lexington
Community Forum
1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 14. East Second Street Christian Church, 146 Constitution St. A panel including Commander Mike Wright of the Lexington Police Department, Daryl Love of the Lexington-Fayette County School Board and the Rev. Carol Ruthven of the Episcopal Diocese of Lexington will speak about the building of Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘Beloved Community.’ Eastsecondstreetcc.org.
Community Worship Service
6 p.m. Jan. 15. Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short St. An interfaith worship service featuring guest speaker the Rev. Forrest E. Harris Sr., president of American Baptist College and director of the Kelly Miller Smith Institute on Black Church Studies at Vanderbilt University Divinity School . 859-233-1551. Centralchristianlex.info.
Unity Breakfast
6:30 a.m. Jan. 16. Lexington Convention Center, Lexington. Sold out. Lexingtonalpha.org.
March and Program
All events Jan. 16 at Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 W. Vine St. Freedom March 10 a.m. Commemorative program 11 a.m., Keynote speaker, the Rev. Otis Moss III. Committed, an a capella group, will perform. www.uky.edu/mlk. Free.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: a Community Celebration
12:30-3 p.m. Jan. 16. Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 W. Second St. Lunch, speech by Devine Carama, family activities. 859-254-4175. Carnegiecenterlex.org. Free. No registration necessary.
‘Race: The Jesse Owens Story’ free screening
2:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. Presented by One World Films. www.uky.edu/mlk.
Danville
‘The Resilience of Memory’
7 p.m. Jan. 16. Norton Center for The Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville. Presentation by House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly, Rep. Stacey Abrams. Free. Centre.edu.
Georgetown
Forward To Justice
All events Jan. 16. The day includes speaker Derek King and vocalist Clark Janell Davis. 3:30 p.m. ‘Meet the King,’ Ed Davis Learning Center, 151 Ed Davis Ln., Georgetown. March begins 4 p.m. at the Learning Center. Program 5 p.m., Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 S. Hamilton St., Georgetown. Ggtown.org.
Mount Sterling
March and Program
Downtown march begins 3:45 p.m. Jan. 15 at Mount Sterling courthouse, ends at Evergreen Baptist Church, 304 S. Queen St. Program 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the church.
Richmond
Unity Breakfast
9-11 a.m. Jan. 16. First Christian Church, 412 W. Main St., Richmond. Guest speaker, Aaron Thompson, interim president of Kentucky State University. Free admission. 859-248-5564. humanrights@richmond.ky.us.
March and Service
Assembly 4:45 p.m., march 5 p.m. Jan. 16. First Baptist Church, 302 Francis St., Richmond. 859-624-2045.
Comments