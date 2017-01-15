Week ahead: Globetrotters, UK gymnastics’ Excite Night, African American Ball and more

Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
Free events at the Lexington Convention Center Heritage Hall, 430 West Vine Street, include the Freedom March at 10 a.m. A commemorative program at 11 a.m. features keynote speaker, the Rev. Otis Moss III and Committed, an a cappella group. A free screening of “Race: The Jesse Owens Story” is 2:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. (www.uky.edu/mlk)
The Globetrotters invade Rupp Arena
The Harlem Globetrotters visit Lexington with their world-famous brand of basketball. It’s a pretty safe bet they’ll be on the winning side when their 2 p.m. tipoff comes around. ($25.50-$119.50; Rupparena.com)
Tuesday
Urban County Council goes back to work
The first work session of the new year for the legislative branch of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government begins at 3 p.m. in council chambers at the Government Center, 200 East Main Street. The public may attend. Follow @HLCityhall on Twitter for updates.
TGIFriday
UK gymnastics’ Excite Night
Excite Night, the popular home opener for the UK gymnastics team, is back as the Cats face Auburn at 7 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum. ($5, free for ages 5 and younger)
‘Pippin’ in Lexington
The Broadway hit, winner of the 2013 Tony Award for best musical revival, comes to the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. ($30 to $150; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
It’s the first Gallery Hop of the year
The self-guided tour of area galleries, from 5 to 8 p.m., is free. (Galleryhoplex.com)
Saturday
24th annual African American Ball
“Dancing in the Purple Rain” is the theme this year for the African American Forum’s signature black tie event. (7:30 p.m., Embassy Suites. $45-$150. Aafinc.com)
Comments