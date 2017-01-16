Lex-Care: Widowed mother of four needs $500 to pay utility bill

A Lexington social worker is working with a newly widowed mother of four who needs $500 for an old Kentucky Utilities bill. She and her children moved into a new apartment after her husband’s death, but learned that the electric services weren’t taken out of her name, leaving her with a $1,200 bill. She was able to pay $700 but still needs $500 to get the services turned on so she and her children can begin living in the new apartment.
You can help: Make a donation online at lexcare.org or mail a donation to Lex-Care Inc., P.O. Box 1328 Lexington, Ky. 40588. You can also find Lex-Care on Facebook.
