Interactive art class for dementia patients forming at Morning Pointe

Art & About, an interactive group program to welcome dementia patients and their caregivers into the world of art, will be at Morning Pointe of Lexington, 233 Ruccio Way, beginning Feb. 2.
The program is a Kentucky-focused version of the Meet Me at MoMA Program, pioneered to help individuals with dementia and their care providers share new experiences.
The class will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 2 and 9 at Morning Pointe, and Feb. 16 at the University of Kentucky Art Museum. On Feb. 2, there will be a reception in the lobby at The Lantern.
To participate, call 859-554-0060 to preregister. The class will accept 20 people with dementia and 20 caregivers. Instructor Dr. Sylvia Cerel-Suhl will bring art-viewing materials the first week, and art-viewing and art-making materials the second week. She will be accompanied by a museum staff member experienced in art and seniors with cognitive impairment.
