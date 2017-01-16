Community Action Council begins Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program

The Community Action Council’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Crisis Program is underway. The program will assist eligible households with energy costs to help avoid disconnection of service.
Last year, more than 6,700 participants received financial assistance totaling $1.4 million from the program. The Community Action Council served more than 11,000 households and spent more than $2.9 million in energy assistance through several programs, including WinterCare, Community Services Block Grant and its Emergency Services Fund.
Eligibility for the benefit is determined by income, household size, fuel type and the following criteria:
▪ The household is within four days of running out of fuel, if bulk fuel (coal, fuel oil, propane, kerosene or wood) is the heat source.
▪ The household has received a past due or disconnect notice if natural gas or electric is the heat source.
▪ The household’s home heating costs are included as an undesignated portion of the rent, and the household has received an eviction notice for non-payment of rent.
Apply at the following Community Action Council locations:
▪ 913 Georgetown Street, Lexington, 859-244-2215
▪ 1317 Centre Parkway, Lexington, 859-273-6395
▪ 1902 Cambridge Drive, Lexington, 859-246-1192
▪ 1169 Winburn Drive, Lexington, 859-294-5249
▪ 520 Toner Street, Lexington, 859-554-4350
▪ 1113 Main Street, Paris, 859-484-3860
▪ 216 Old Lair Road, Cynthiana, 859-234-2121
▪ 149 Scrubgrass Road, Carlisle, 859-289-7172
To make a tax-deductible donation to the program, mark the WinterCare energy fund on your utility bill, or mail a check, payable to Community Action Council, to P.O. Box 11610, Lexington, Ky. 40576.
