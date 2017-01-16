Central Kentucky Heart Ball to honor attorney Darby Turner

The 29th annual Central Kentucky Heart Ball will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at Lexington Center Bluegrass Ballroom, 430 West Vine Street.
Bill and Barbara Thomason, of Keeneland, will chair the black-tie event. Guests will be treated to a cocktail reception and a heart-healthy dinner, have a chance to bid on silent and live auction items, and dance the night away to live entertainment.
“The Heart Ball will honor Darby Turner, one of Kentucky’s top attorneys and philanthropists, and will celebrate American Heart Month as well as the lives saved through our medical research and local education efforts,” said Mike Turner, special events director for the American Heart Association.
All proceeds support the American Heart Association, which funds public and professional education, advocacy and scientific research.
Tickets are $300 per person. Tables of 10 are also available, and donations are still being accepted for the auction. For tickets or to make a donation, call 859-317-6878, or go to LexingtonHeartBall.heart.org.
