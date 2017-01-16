Sleep Outfitters and Tempur Sealy to present $25,000 to Calipari Foundation

Mattress retailer Sleep Outfitters and Lexington-based bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy will present a check for $25,000 on Thursday to University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, to benefit the Calipari Foundation, at the new Sleep Outfitters store at 2398 Nicholasville Road.
Sleep Outfitters CEO Kim Knopf and Tempur Sealy North America President Rick Anderson will present the check.
The event is part of Sleep Outfitters’ grand opening festivities, which begin at 9 a.m. The first 100 people attending will receive a signed copy of Calipari’s new book, “Success Is the Only Option: The Art of Coaching Extreme Talent.”
Kentucky Sports Radio hosts Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond will broadcast their talk show live from Sleep Outfitters’ Malabu Drive store from 10 a.m. until noon, when the check presentation is scheduled.
The $25,000 donation is the result of sales of special Tempur-Pedic and Sealy mattresses and pillows bearing the UK logo. Sleep Outfitters is the sole retailer of UK Champions Collection beds and pillows. A portion of each sale benefits The Calipari Foundation.
