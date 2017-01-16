Dish Network to drop WKYT, CW Lexington Tuesday

WKYT and the CW Lexington, Lexington’s local CBS and CW affiliates, will be dropped from the Dish Network Tuesday night.
The two channels will no longer be carried because Dish refused to negotiate carriage terms consistent with those the company has provided other broadcasters and cable channels, WKYT said in a news release.
“We are shocked and disappointed to learn that Dish Network has decided to impose yet another blackout on its customers by taking away our stations, which broadcast some of the most highly rated programming on any broadcast or cable channel in the Lexington market,” said Chris Mossman, Vice-President and General Manager of WKYT.
The channels will be unavailable to Dish customers Tuesday at 7 p.m. Customers of DirecTV or Charter Spectrum (Time Warner) and other local providers will not be affected by Dish’s decision.
WKYT and CW Lexington are owned by Gray Television.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
