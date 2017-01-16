Dish Network to drop WKYT, CW Lexington Tuesday

1:13 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence is coming back Pause

0:57 Luis David Fuentes speaks about magazine

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:51 Cann says Cats gained confidence in practice, showed it on court

0:50 Joel Justus: We haven't seen best of Bam Adebayo

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote ‘no’ in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:54 Paris makes boys' All "A" Classic for first time in 15 years