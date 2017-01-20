Fayette County

‘We’re still blessed’ despite fire’s heavy damage, victim says

By Greg Kocher

Two people who live in a rental house on Lexington's north side will be temporarily displaced after a Friday morning fire heavily damaged the home.

Tina Holloman said she and her mother, Dolores Holloman have lived in the single-story brick house at 1898 Marlboro Drive for about 16 years. Neither was injured.

The American Red Cross was going to find a temporary place for the Hollomans to stay.

"Even though this happened, we're still blessed," Tina Holloman said.

Lexington Fire Maj. Chris Harrod said heavy smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived.

"We do have some major fire damage inside the structure," Harrod said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Harrod said.

Fayette County

