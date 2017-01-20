Driving downtown Saturday? March, game, events could affect traffic, parking

Multiple events — including a Women’s March, a UK basketball game, a cheerleading competition and a Broadway show — could make traffic and parking an adventure in downtown Lexington on Saturday, the Lexington Center warned.
Several events are scheduled to take place at Lexington Center venues:
▪ About 1,000 people are expected to attend the Cheer Max cheerleading event taking place at the Lexington Convention Center from Saturday 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
▪ The Lexington Opera House will host two performances of Broadway Live’s ‘Pippin’ on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 700-800 are expected to attend each show.
▪ A UK vs South Carolina basketball, with an estimated attendance of more than 20,000. Tip off at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
In addition, a Women’s March will take place in downtown Lexington at 2 p.m. at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse, mirroring the national march in Washington.
According to Bill Owen, President and CEO of Lexington Center, “People should plan to arrive early and allow extra time to find a parking spot. Parking is available at the Rupp lots on High Street and Manchester St./West Main St. but patrons may have to seek alternative parking.” Paid Parking ($15 a car) at Rupp lots will be in effect all day.
For more information, contact the Lexington Center, (859) 233-4567 or www.lexingtoncenter.com
