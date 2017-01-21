Funeral arrangements set for teen shooting victim

Funeral arrangements have been set for a recent graduate of Dunbar High School who died in a shooting Thursday night.
Christian Alejandro Gomez, 19, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head near the parking lot at Woodhill Park.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Gomez, who was born in Oakland, Calif., is survived by his mother, Claudia Gomez, and two sisters, Jennifer Govea and Jessica Aldana.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments