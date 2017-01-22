Week ahead: Gray’s State of the City address, Oscar nominations, Lexington Music Awards and more

Tuesday
And the nominees are…
Hollywood wakes up at 5:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. EST) to learn who’s been nominated for Oscars. Look for live coverage on E! and the major morning shows, and check Kentucky.com for updates.
Time to hear from the mayor
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will give his State of the City address at 11:30 a.m. in the Patterson Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency, 401 W High St. Check Kentucky.com for updates and follow @HLcityhall on Twitter.
Wednesday
Small schools take All ‘A’ Classic stage
The state’s smaller high school basketball programs have been fighting to make this week’s Kentucky All “A” Classic in Frankfort. The girls tip off Wednesday, and the boys follow Thursday in the annual tournament that includes the best small schools from each region. The title games are scheduled for Sunday.
Saturday
Basketball’s two winningest programs square off
All-time, Kentucky leads the series against Kansas 22-7, however the Cats have lost four of the last seven against the Jayhawks. (6:15 p.m., ESPN)
Sunday
Lexington Music Awards
Past and present notables in the local music industry are honored starting at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street. ($12; Lexingtonmusicawards.org)
