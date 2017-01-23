2016 Debutantes introduced at Blue Grass Charity Ball

The 55th annual Blue Grass Charity Foundation Ball was held Nov. 26. Directing the event were ball chairs Cathy Rupp and Katherine McCarty and foundation president Alice Dearborn. Master of ceremonies was Chip Rupp. Head marshals were Newell Hicks and Ben Streepey.
The foundation has donated more than $1 million to local charities, including this year’s recipients: Arbor Youth Services, Baby Health Services, CASA of Lexington, Chrysalis House, Central Kentucky Riding For Hope and Lexington Public Library Foundation.
Debutantes for 2016 Emory Lindsey Parsons, Sarah Ann Anderson, Tyler Jameson Terrill, Charlotte Bowman Mayer, Catherine Billington Healy and Judith Patricia Brumley, were presented by their fathers.
