Fayette County awarded emergency food and shelter program funds

Fayette County has received $114,976 to supplement local emergency food and shelter programs. The funds were appropriated by Congress to expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board of representatives from United Way of the Bluegrass, government and social service agencies will determine how the funds are to be distributed among local groups.
Under the terms of the grant, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:
▪ Be nonprofit
▪ Have an accounting system and, at certain levels of funding, conduct an annual audit
▪ Practice nondiscrimination
▪ Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
▪ If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board
For more information, contact Ruslyn Case-Compton at Catholic Charities, 859-253-1993, Ext. 215. Individuals and/or organizations wishing to serve on the local board should also contact Case-Compton. The application deadline is Feb. 9.
