Health department marks Radon Awareness Month with free at-home kits

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is joining the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services in urging residents to learn more about the dangers of radon, particularly in the home.
Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that is found naturally in rocks and soil. It enters homes through cracks and other openings in foundations. Any home can have elevated levels of radon. The only way to know is to test.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Division of Environmental Health has free radon testing kits available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 650 Newtown Pike. For more information, call 859-231-9791.
