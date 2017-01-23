Fayette County Public School registration for 2017-18 begins in early February

The first registration window for the 2017-18 academic year in Fayette County Public Schools runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays Feb. 7-23, plus 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. (If schools are closed because of bad weather, then registration is canceled.)
Under state regulations, any child who turns 5 on or before Aug. 1 may start kindergarten this fall, and Kentucky law requires youth between 6 and 18 to attend school.
To enroll a kindergartener or other first-time student, families should go to the school assigned to their neighborhood and complete a registration packet. To determine which school, use the SchoolSite Locator tool. For a list of required paperwork and health forms, visit Fcps.net/registration.
Families with kindergarteners may begin registration online; visit Fcps.net/kinder for instructions.
For registration questions, call the pupil personnel office at 859-381-4130. For resources to help kindergarteners transition to school, call the early childhood office at 859-381-4307.
