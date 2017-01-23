Fayette County

January 23, 2017 11:52 AM

Fayette County Public School registration for 2017-18 begins in early February

The first registration window for the 2017-18 academic year in Fayette County Public Schools runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays Feb. 7-23, plus 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. (If schools are closed because of bad weather, then registration is canceled.)

Under state regulations, any child who turns 5 on or before Aug. 1 may start kindergarten this fall, and Kentucky law requires youth between 6 and 18 to attend school.

To enroll a kindergartener or other first-time student, families should go to the school assigned to their neighborhood and complete a registration packet. To determine which school, use the SchoolSite Locator tool. For a list of required paperwork and health forms, visit Fcps.net/registration.

Families with kindergarteners may begin registration online; visit Fcps.net/kinder for instructions.

For registration questions, call the pupil personnel office at 859-381-4130. For resources to help kindergarteners transition to school, call the early childhood office at 859-381-4307.

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos