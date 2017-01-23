Lexington closes community center because of lead paint

Castlewood Community Center will close for several weeks after maintenance crews found lead paint in the building, Lexington city officials said Monday.
The center will officially close Tuesday. The lead paint was discovered during a routine maintenance check, city officials said.
The center will be closed for several weeks. A definite date for reopening has not been set.
Youth and other activities held at Castlewood — at 201 Castlewood Drive in Castlewood Park — will be moved to Kenwick, Dunbar and William Wells Brown Community Centers, said Geoff Reed, the city’s general services commissioner.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
