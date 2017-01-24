Marikka’s is coming down, but will return

Marikka’s Restaurant & Bier Stube at 411 Southland Drive is being demolished. The restaurant bills itself as “Lexington’s only authentic German restaurant” and serves a wide selection of American and imported beers.
“Bier stube” means a tavern or cafe offering German-style atmosphere, food and beer. Marikka’s has been at its current location since 1992. Before that, it was located at South Park Shopping Center.
The Southland Drive location had, prior to Marikka’s arrival in 1992, been the home of Frank’s House of Ribs.
Once the present building is razed, the owners plan to rebuild and be open again by late spring.
