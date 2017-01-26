Dog found dead after fire at Lexington house

Fire severely damaged a house on Kenton Street on Thursday afternoon.
No one was at home when the fire started, but firefighters found a dog dead inside the home, Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Wells said.
Wells said investigators were trying to determine the cause, but “It appears at this point to be an accidental fire,” he said.
Wells said a neighbor reported the fire at 3:07 p.m.
A crew returning from another run arrived at 3:10 p.m., which Wells said likely helped save nearby homes from damage.
He said the fire was contained to the front room of the home and spread to the porch from the front window. Wells said there was smoke damage throughout the house.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
