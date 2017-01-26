Dog found dead after fire at Lexington house

0:15 Blue Grass Stockyards burns Pause

1:19 Closeups of Blue Grass Stockyards fire

0:21 Big stockyards fire challenges Lexington firefighters

0:49 Visit the Tiny House Roadshow

1:17 Snowstorm whites out downtown

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election