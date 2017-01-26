Employee of company involved in bribery of state official pleads guilty

A former employee of a defunct Lexington consulting firm pleaded guilty Thursday to helping funnel bribes to a state official in order to get business for the company.
Myron D. Harrod worked at MC Squared Consulting in 2014 and 2015 when owner Sam. C. McIntosh was bribing state Personnel Cabinet Secretary Tim Longmeyer.
Longmeyer used his influence to get insurance companies Humana and Anthem to hire MC Squared for work related to the state employee health care plan, such as conducting surveys to gauge satisfaction with the plan, according to court documents.
Harrod handled financial transactions related to the scheme, converting payments from the insurance companies to cash and giving it to McIntosh, who passed on kickbacks to Longmeyer, according to Harrod’s plea agreement.
Court records say Longmeyer and a friend who was involved in the scheme for a time, Louisville political consultant Larry O’Bryan, received a total of $854,701.50 from McIntosh between October 2011 and October 2015.
Longmeyer pleaded guilty and is serving a 70-month sentence. O’Bryan is scheduled to be sentenced in March.
McIntosh, who pleaded guilty Wednesday, and Harrod are scheduled for sentencing in April.
The charge to which Harrod pleaded guilty has a top sentence of 10 years, but his sentence is likely to be less.
McIntosh closed MC Squared after the federal corruption investigation began.
