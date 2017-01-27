34 crashes in Lexington in 7 hours snarl traffic, close I-75 lanes

0:29 Construction worker killed in accident at UK construction site Pause

1:33 Lafayette students talk about gun violence

1:02 Mitchell on UK's growth

1:22 UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:33 Dunbar has something new for Lexington Catholic