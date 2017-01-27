34 crashes in Lexington in 7 hours snarl traffic, close I-75 lanes

More than 30 crashes in Lexington overnight kept emergency crews busy and shut down lanes of Interstate 75 for hours, police said.
At least 13 passenger vehicles and three tractor-trailers were involved in the series of crashes on the interstate, WKYT reports.
Lexington police responded to 29 non-injury and five injury accidents citywide between midnight and about 7:30 a.m. Friday, Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. Icy road conditions, particularly on bridges, contributed to the wrecks. Reports indicate none of the injuries were serious.
One of the crashes, an overturned tractor-trailer, shutdown one lane of northbound I-75 for several hours, Tuttle said. All lanes of northbound I-75 near the split were expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Friday.
Southbound lanes were reopened in time for the bulk of morning commuters, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.
