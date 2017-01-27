Lexington road crews on call in anticipation of weekend snow

Lexington road crews are preparing for more snow over the weekend after a dusting in the area Thursday night and Friday morning is thought to have caused more than 50 crashes citywide.
Between midnight and about 9 a.m. Friday morning, Lexington officers responded to 46 non-injury crashes and six injury crashes, according to police.
Road crews were out through much of the early morning hours Friday treating roads, bridges and overpasses with salt, according to a news release from the Lexington Division of Streets and Roads. Crews will be on call throughout the weekend and will “respond as necessary.”
Drivers are advised to use caution while driving in snowy conditions over the weekend and increase their breaking distance, according to the release. Updates will be posted through the city’s Twitter accounts at @lexwrecks and @lexkypolice.
Anyone who encounters icy or slick spots over the weekend is asked to call 859-425-2255 or 311, according to the news release.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
