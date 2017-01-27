Take a 360-degree tour as Lexington’s CentrePointe site is transformed

Nearly 100 truckloads of concrete were delivered to the CentrePointe site in downtown Lexington between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
That concrete was used to pour the second story of parts of the three-story underground parking garage. A proposed hotel, an office tower, an extended-stay hotel and other restaurant and retail spaces are planned for the top of the garage.
On Friday, as snow began to fall and temperatures dropped, crews from D.W. Wilburn continued work on that second story and readied other portions of the 700-space garage.
Ralph Coldiron, project coordinator for CentrePointe and the Webb Cos., said the garage is being built in phases. The side closest to South Limestone will be completed first. The concrete delivered overnight Tuesday was used to build the second story on that side of the garage. The second phase is a section closest to South Upper Street. The side closest to Vine Street will be finished last. Vine Street is how workers enter and exit the site. A ramp into the site will have to be removed in order for work on that side of the site to begin.
The goal is to have the garage finished by June.
“It won’t be ready to occupy until later, because we will still have the cranes up,” Coldiron said. Work will then begin on one of the proposed buildings for the site, he said. It hasn’t been decided yet which building will be built first. Those buildings include a 120-room Residence Inn, to be on the corner of Upper and Main streets, and a 203-room Marriott Hotel, which will be on the corner of Upper and Vine streets. The office tower will be on the corner of Limestone and Main Street, next to the Lexington Public Library.
“We’ve already gotten a lot of interest from downtown businesses who are interested in parking spaces here,” Coldiron said during a tour of the site Friday morning.
There will be 10 elevators in the entire block, Coldiron said.
Buildings on that block were razed in 2008 to make room for the ambitious development. But the project has been dogged by delays, questions about financing and other problems.
Coldiron said Friday that work on the garage is moving forward.
“We’re about 25 percent completed,” Coldiron said of the garage. “The garage is divided into three sequences. Sequence one, which is bounded by Main and Limestone. Sequence two is bounded by Main and Upper, and sequence three will be when will pull up this ramp to build the foundation for the Marriott Hotel.”
Workers were on the job Friday, readying the section closest to Main and Upper streets so concrete could be poured for its second floor.
Coldiron said the Webbs also recently got the OK from the state highway officials to widen entrances to the project on Main and Vine streets.
“That will be happening in the next few weeks,” Coldiron said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
