SUV hits Lexington home Sunday afternoon, media reports

A home was hit by an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to WKYT, the Lexington Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
The accident happened on Treeline Way. The call into dispatch came in shortly before 12:30 p.m.
The SUV was reported stolen around Sunday 10 a.m., and the driver lost control while turning and sideswiped another vehicle parked on the road, police said. The SUV then took out a fence, before hitting the house’s power meter.
Police believe a group of four people jumped out of the SUV after it crashed and ran off.
