Fayette County

January 29, 2017 7:21 PM

Week ahead: Keeneland tickets, football signing day, Chinese New Year Celebration and more

By Brian Simms

bsimms@herald-leader.com

Wednesday

Time to get your Bluegrass Stakes tickets

Individual reservations and tickets for the Spring meet are available at Keeneland.com starting at 8:30 a.m. The meet runs April 7-28, highlighted by the Bluegrass Stakes April 8.

 

Football signing day

It’s time for football recruits to make their college choices, and this could be UK coach Mark Stoops’ highest-rated class. Check Kentucky.com throughout the day for updates, and look for a recap and player capsules in Thursday’s Herald-Leader.

 

Thursday

We hope the groundhog won’t see his shadow

All eyes will be on weather forecasting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. Whether he predicts more winter (please, no!) or an early spring is anyone’s guess.

 

TGIFriday

‘1964 The Tribute’

The Beatles tribute band performs the iconic group’s pre-Sgt. Pepper era music, complete with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($39 and $49; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)

 

Saturday

Chinese New Year Celebration

Celebrate the year of the rooster at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. Admission is free to the Cultural Festival from 4 to 6:45 p.m., featuring a holiday market, food, crafts, traditional costumes and family activities. The ticketed show, $15, starts at 7 p.m. and includes songs, dances, comedy skits and martial arts. (Lexingtonoperahouse.com)

 

Super Bowl Sunday

Are you in it for the game, the commercials or Puppy Bowl?

New England faces Atlanta for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. If that does nothing for you, then let’s hope the $5-5.5 million that advertisers are spending for a 30-second spot is worth it. (6:30 p.m., WDKY FOX-56)

Related content

Fayette County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soldier surprises family after nine months in Iraq

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos