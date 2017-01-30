Is Lexington a sanctuary city? No.

1:07 Like a giant iPhone charger — for LexTran buses Pause

3:00 Lexington mayor opens his annual report on the city

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

2:54 The Wooks win big at the Lexington Music Awards

1:43 Matthew Mitchell previews Missouri game

0:37 Benny Snell is the workhorse for UK football

1:14 Dominique Hawkins: We have to get back in the gym

0:27 Isaiah Briscoe: Our youth showed in loss to Kansas

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors