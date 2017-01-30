Is Lexington a sanctuary city? No.

The city of Lexington is not a sanctuary city for those in the country illegally, Lexington city officials said Monday.
A sanctuary city or county is a jurisdiction with a local ordinance that prohibits police from prosecuting people solely for being undocumented in the United States. The merged government has never passed such a policy, said Ronnie Bastin, Lexington Commissioner of Public Safety. Bastin is a former Lexington police chief.
President Donald Trump has pledged to yank federal funding for all sanctuary cities. But there has been considerable confusion as to what cities or counties are considered sanctuary cities.
“The sanctuary city term generally applies to cities that have passed ordinances that do not allow municipal funds or resources to be used to enforce federal immigration laws, usually by not allowing police or municipal employees to inquire about an individual's immigration status,” Bastin said. “We have no such ordinance.”
According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency data originally obtained by the Texas Tribune and highly cited elsewhere, there were no cities or counties in Kentucky that have passed ordinances that prohibit local enforcement from asking someone about their immigration status.
Los Angeles passed such an ordinance in 1979. It and other sanctuary cities with similar policies have pledged to protect undocumented immigrants in the face of Trump’s crackdown. Los Angeles has set aside $10 million to pay legal fees for immigrants facing deportation. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has also created a legal defense fund.
In Fayette County, the county asks for identification papers when someone is booked at the Fayette County Detention Center. ICE has access to all of those records and have a separate desk at booking where they can work, Bastin said.
“We work with them whenever they express an interest in an inmate. In 2016 we had 240 ICE detainees at the jail,” he said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments