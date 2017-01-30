Images Model and Talent Agency competes in Los Angeles, brings home accolades

Images Model and Talent Agency clients recently competed at International Modeling and Talent Association, which was held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The trip was under the direction of Janie Olmstead and assistant Kendall Perry.
Local winners were:
Mary Watters, of Lexington, third runner up, Female Actor of the Year
T.J. Lyons, of Danville, third runner up, Junior Male Actor of the Year
Meredith Tate, of Nicholasville, fourth runner up, Junior Female Model of the Year
Katherine Elizabeth, of Lexington, honorable mention for Lifestyle Model of the Year
Candace Markwell, of Morehead, honorable mentions for fashion print, makeup and runway
Jessica Miller, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print, on camera host, runway and TV beauty
Laney Sharp, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print and commercial print.
Allie Harris, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print and commercial print
