January 30, 2017 12:13 PM

Images Model and Talent Agency competes in Los Angeles, brings home accolades

By Dorothea Wingo

Images Model and Talent Agency clients recently competed at International Modeling and Talent Association, which was held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The trip was under the direction of Janie Olmstead and assistant Kendall Perry.

Local winners were:

Mary Watters, of Lexington, third runner up, Female Actor of the Year

T.J. Lyons, of Danville, third runner up, Junior Male Actor of the Year

Meredith Tate, of Nicholasville, fourth runner up, Junior Female Model of the Year

Katherine Elizabeth, of Lexington, honorable mention for Lifestyle Model of the Year

Candace Markwell, of Morehead, honorable mentions for fashion print, makeup and runway

Jessica Miller, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print, on camera host, runway and TV beauty

Laney Sharp, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print and commercial print.

Allie Harris, of Lexington, honorable mentions for fashion print and commercial print

