Sweet Blessings’ volunteer bake-a-thon is Feb. 28; goal is to make 200 cakes for kids in need

Volunteers are needed for Sweet Blessings’ one-day “bake-a-thon” on Feb. 28. To celebrate the sixth anniversary of Sweet Blessings (the first cake was delivered on Feb. 26, 2011), volunteers will bake, make and decorate a goal of 200 birthday cakes in one day for children in need.
The bake-a-thon will be at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church, 180 East Maxwell Street, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing through the night until the last cake is finished, which could take up to 24 hours.
The birthday cakes will be delivered the morning of March 1.
“We know there are so many people who would love to volunteer, but they hesitate doing so because they don’t know how to decorate. If they can use a cookie cutter, we can teach them how to make an amazing birthday cake,” said Ashley Gann, founder and executive director of Sweet Blessings. “We love seeing someone volunteer one time, or however often they want.”
Volunteers are needed to bake and decorate the cakes, as well as wash dishes and clean up afterward, organize supplies and ingredients in the kitchen, box the cakes, transport them by car, provide moral support and spread the word on social media.
Volunteers can sign up for a time slot through a link in the “Volunteer for the sixth annual bake-a-thon” section of the home page at Sweetblessingscakes.org, or by contacting Ashley Gann at ashley@sweetblessingscakes.org.
Individuals and businesses may sponsor a Sweet Blessings cake any time of the year with a $50 donation at Sweetblessingscakes.org/donations.
