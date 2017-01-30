Sweet Blessings’ volunteer bake-a-thon is Feb. 28; goal is to make 200 cakes for kids in need

1:14 Dominique Hawkins: We have to get back in the gym Pause

0:15 Blue Grass Stockyards burns

3:00 Lexington mayor opens his annual report on the city

1:19 Closeups of Blue Grass Stockyards fire

0:21 Big stockyards fire challenges Lexington firefighters

1:43 Matthew Mitchell previews Missouri game

2:54 The Wooks win big at the Lexington Music Awards

0:37 Benny Snell is the workhorse for UK football

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers