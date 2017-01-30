Winter protocol for yard waste begins; collection by request only

The winter protocol for Lexington yard waste is underway. Yard waste containers, bundles and bags will be collected by request only because of reduced demand for the service during the winter. Trash and recycling will continue to be collected weekly.
To request a yard waste pickup:
▪ Call LexCall at 311 or 859-425-2255
▪ Submit a request online at LexingtonKY.gov/LexCall
▪ Submit a request using the LexCall app on your Apple or Android device
Weekly yard waste collection will resume the week of March 13.
