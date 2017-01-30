Want to talk about Lexington’s growth plan? Here’s where, when to go.

Public meetings to get community input on Fayette County’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan will begin this week and continue through the month of February.
The Comprehensive Plan guides growth Fayette County and Lexington for the next five years. The two-year planning process begins this year. A key question is whether to expand the city’s urban service boundary, or growth boundary. The boundary was last expanded in the late 1990s. Public input on the plan is encouraged. City officials are holding several public hearings to give citizens an opportunity to weigh in on growth and development.
Feb. 1: Beaumont Library, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: Lexington Senior Center, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Feb. 9: Northside Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: Veterans Park Elementary, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Feb. 16: Central Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
