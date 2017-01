0:15 Blue Grass Stockyards burns Pause

1:19 Closeups of Blue Grass Stockyards fire

2:21 Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

0:21 Big stockyards fire challenges Lexington firefighters

0:29 Construction worker killed in accident at UK construction site

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

3:28 Calling all chocoholics! LexGo has found the spot for you

1:17 Lonnie Johnson knows where the money is

0:48 John Calipari: When we try to make harder plays, we make turnovers