Man, woman dead after shooting; 13-year-old injured

A man and woman died and a 13-year-old boy was injured in an apparent murder-suicide in Lexington Friday night.
The 32-year-old woman was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a townhouse on the 400 block of Whispering Hills Drive, and a 44-year-old man was found dead on the back porch from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
Police said the two adults were having an argument when the man shot the woman.
“When the 13-year-old went upstairs to see what happened, the man shot him,” police said in a news release.
The boy was able to run to a neighbor’s house on King Arthur Drive and ask for help. He remained hospitalized Saturday morning with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, said Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik.
Police were called to the rented brick townhouse on the 400 block of Whispering Hills at about 7:40 p.m.
The Fayette County coroner’s office has not released the identities of those who died.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments