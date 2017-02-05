Lexington police officer uninjured after Sunday morning crash

A Lexington police officer was uninjured Sunday morning after getting into a car accident.
The crash happened at the intersection of Manchester Street and South Forbes Road. A police officer was traveling inbound on Old Frankfort Pike to an emergency call downtown with his lights and sirens activated, said Lexington police Lt. David Biroschik. As the officer went through the street’s intersection with South Forbes Road, his cruiser collided into a car also at the intersection.
The civilian driver was transported to a University of Kentucky medical facility with minor injuries. Biroschik said the driver is a woman who is about 30-years-old.
The road was shut down following the crash. Police are investigating.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments