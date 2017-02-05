Week ahead: Bevin’s State of the Commonwealth, Sport, Boat and Recreation Show and more

Tuesday
Legislature returns; Bevin gives State of the Commonwealth
The Kentucky legislature returns to Frankfort, meeting for 25 days in this shorter, odd year session until March 30. On Wednesday they will hear from Gov. Matt Bevin when he gives his State of the Commonwealth address in a joint session of the legislature at 7 p.m. in the House chamber in the Capitol. His speech will be carried live on the Kentucky Educational Television network. Check Kentucky.com for updates and follow @BGpolitics Twitter for the latest news from Frankfort.
Kentucky Great Writers Series
Kentucky-based writers Ada Limón, Margaret Verble and Manuel Gonzales read from their work at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Center, 251 West Second Street. The audience has a chance to participate during an open mic starting at 6 p.m. (Free; Carnegiecenterlex.org)
Thursday
Visions of Spring will be dancing in your head
A visit to the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show, running through Sunday, will provide a look at the latest in outdoor living and sports equipment. Among the activities: shooting and fishing seminars, plus a zip line across Rupp Arena. Lexington Center Heritage Hall and Rupp Arena. 2-9 p.m. Thu., Fri.; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12 single-day pass, $5 ages 3-13. Tickets available at the door. (Lexingtonboatshow.com)
Saturday
Search for salamanders at Raven Run
Raven Run is home to several different salamanders, and late winter is the time to try to find the stream-side salamander in the creeks at the park. The free 90-minute program/hike will start at 1 p.m. at the nature center. Be sure to bring wear waterproof boots. A second program/hike is also scheduled for Feb. 18.(RavenRun.org)
Lexington Ballet: ‘Romeo and Juliet’
The Lexington Ballet presents Shakespeare’s tragic tale of forbidden love at 2 and 8 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House, 401 West Short Street. ($20.75-$40-75; Lexingtonoperahouse.com)
Comments