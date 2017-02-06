Fayette County Neighborhood Council to hold free workshop on comprehensive plan update

The Fayette County Neighborhood Council will hold a free workshop on the upcoming comprehensive plan update process from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, 3564 Clays Mill Road.
The plan helps determine development in and around Lexington neighborhoods. The plan determines if the Urban Services Boundary will expand, influences where new housing and recreational facilities can be built, and takes the environment into consideration when looking at zone changes.
Guests will participate in an interactive discussion with representatives from the planning commission, Fayette Alliance, Rural Land Management and On the Table.
