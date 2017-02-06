Fayette County

Kentucky American Water accepting applications for 2017 Environmental Grant Program

Kentucky American Water is accepting applications for the 2017 American Water Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships.

Grants will be available to organizations in its service territory, which includes portions of 12 counties: Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Jessamine, Owen, Nicholas, Scott and Woodford.

Information and application requirements can be found at Amwater.com/kyaw/about-us/environmental-grant-program. Applications are due by March 27. Recipients will be notified by April 19.

Fayette County

