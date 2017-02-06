Tsamas, Peck develop website for local soccer community

Lexington youth soccer coach Cary Tsamas and journalist Jared Peck have created a new website, Soccerinthebluegrass.com, to provide news and information for Central Kentucky’s soccer community.
The site features updates on issues in the sport, offers local commentary and highlights achievements of local players and teams on the recreational, club, high school, college and pro levels.
Tsamas, a native of Greece, has coached in Lexington for more than 25 years at the recreational, club, high school and college levels. He is the current director of coaching for the Lexington Youth Soccer Association and coaches two Lexington Football Club girls teams. He published a monthly newspaper, Bluegrass Soccer, in 1996 and 1997, focusing on the same kinds of stories he wants to provide for today’s parents, players and fans.
Peck, a native of Paducah, has been a journalist for more than 20 years and has covered the University of Kentucky men’s and women’s soccer teams and state high school soccer games, most recently for the Herald-Leader. He has been a volunteer with the soccer association for the last eight years, currently serving as director of the recreational leagues.
To learn more, go to Soccerinthebluegrass.com or email kysoccerguys@gmail.com.
Comments